Partly cloudy, cool and mostly dry Easter Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although a little cool and breezy at times, it has been a beautiful Saturday across the Tri-State with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Our temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening under partly cloudy skies, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Areas of patchy frost cannot be ruled out, mainly north of I-64, but I don’t think it will be a widespread problem.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy, cool, and a bit breezy at times with winds from the east at around 6 to 12 mph. Our temperatures will climb out of the 30s and through the 40s Sunday morning, breaking into the low 50s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Most of the daylight hours will be dry, which is good news for any Easter egg hunting plans, but scattered showers will move in from the west late Sunday afternoon and evening. Showers are likely throughout Sunday night, but that rain will taper off before sunrise Monday morning. A brief pocket of heavy rain or a few rumbles of thunder may be possible, but any chance of severe weather will stay well to our south.

The clouds will gradually clear throughout the day Monday, and Tuesday will be sunny! However, our temperatures remain about 10° cooler than average both days. Monday, we will have morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid 30s, and frost will be possible, then we will top out in the upper 50s again Tuesday afternoon.

The warm-up starts Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday, mid 70s Friday, and upper 70s to low 80s Saturday! As for our rain chances, scattered showers are possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Friday or Saturday, but both days look mostly dry.

