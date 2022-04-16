Harrison graduate Chris Lowery named Missouri State assistant basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - Missouri State men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford announced today the addition of Chris Lowery to his staff. Lowery will take on the role of special assistant to the head coach and will join the staff on May 1.

With more than 25 years of coaching experience, Lowery comes to the Bears program after spending the last decade on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State. He was promoted to associate head coach of the Wildcats shortly after his arrival in Manhattan in 2012 and helped K-State compile a 184-147 ledger with five NCAA Tournament appearances during his time there.

He also served as a member of Weber’s staff in previous stops at Southern Illinois (2001-03) and Illinois (2003-04) with eight combined NCAA Tournament appearances at the three schools, including trips to the Sweet 16 in 2002, 2004 and 2018.

“As a player and coach, Chris Lowery has been a part of five Missouri Valley conference championship teams and 13 NCAA Tournament teams,” said Ford. “He has a clear understanding of what it takes to help our program reach its ultimate goal of being champions. His experience, skill set and knowledge will be an added value to our entire coaching staff.”

Lowery, 49, came directly to Kansas State after an eight-year stint (2004-12) as head coach of his alma mater, Southern Illinois, where he posted a 145-116 (.556) record with four postseason appearances, two Missouri Valley Conference championships and one MVC Tournament title. He produced three 20-win teams at SIU and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2005, 2006 and a Sweet Sixteen run in 2007. Lowery was twice named the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year (2005, 2007). The 2007 Salukis finished with a No. 11 national ranking in the ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll with its highest NCAA Tournament seed (No. 4).

Lowery coached two AP honorable mention All-Americans at SIU, including Darren Brooks (2005) and Jamaal Tatum (2007). In addition, his players earned numerous Missouri Valley honors, including two Players of the Year, four Defensive Players of the Year, two Freshmen of the Year and one Sixth Man Award. Overall, he coached 12 all-conference players in Carbondale with five first-team selections, 10 MVC All-Defensive Team honorees, five All-Freshmen picks and four All-Newcomer Team and Most Improved Team members.

Lowery began his coaching career at Rend Lake College in Ina, Ill., in 1995, where he helped the Warriors to a 20-win season. He followed with stints at Missouri Southern (1997-2000) and Southeast Missouri State (2000-01) before returning to SIU as an assistant under Weber (2001-03), helping the Salukis to a 52-15 (.776) record and back-to-back MVC titles and NCAA Tournament trips. He followed Weber to Illinois in 2003-04, where he helped the Fighting Illini to a 26-7 overall record and a trip to the Sweet 16. Illinois also captured its first outright Big Ten regular season title in more than 52 years in 2003-04.

Lowery was also a standout player for legendary Saluki head coach Rich Herrin from 1990-94. He helped guide the Salukis to consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 1993 and 1994 and compiled an 86-37 mark during his playing career, including four postseason appearances and two Missouri Valley Conference titles. He scored 1,225 points and dished out 391 assists in his career, while earning his degree in Physical Education from SIU in 1995.

He was inducted into the Southern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame on October 18, 2019 after being a part of 283 wins, seven NCAA Tournaments and eight MVC Championships as a player and coach in Carbondale.

Lowery was a standout player at Harrison High School in Evansville, Ind., and was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team in 2015.

He and his wife, Erika, have three children, Lexis, C.J., and Jazmyn. The couple’s son, Kahari, passed away in November 2016.

Courtesy: MSU Athletics Communications

