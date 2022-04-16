EPD: Suspect in custody after 4 hour stand-off on Reis Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says a stand-off occurred Saturday morning in the 600 block of Reis Avenue.

They say it happened around 7 a.m.

EPD says they were originally at the home due to the suspect having a felony warrant.

Officials say the suspect refused to come out of the house.

Officers were able to safely get other occupants of the home out and began negotiating with the suspect.

EPD says the stand-off lasted for about four hours.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

