Aces baseball win series opener at Missouri State behind Gray’s strong outing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A vintage performance from starting pitcher Shane Gray powered the University of Evansville baseball team to a 6-4 series-opening victory over Missouri State on Friday evening in Springfield, Mo.

Gray tied his career-high, putting in eight innings of work, allowing just three earned runs and striking-out nine in the win. At one point spanning the fourth and fifth innings, Gray recorded strikeouts on four-straight outs.

”Shane flipped a switch there. He dug deep and was able to find multiple pitches in the zone and we got a lead,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “We had a big four spot there and he dug deep and threw some really good pitches. I feel like he was really dialed in. Man, he gave us a great effort and everything he had and I couldn’t be more proud of his performance.”

At the plate, a trio of Aces finished with multi-hit games with Mark Shallenberger, Simon Scherry, and Evan Berkey all recording two hits each.

”Our offense, I feel like, we got a lot of great, quality trips,” said Carroll. “Just what we’re getting out of the leadoff spot position with Mark Shallenberger. Him getting us out in front in the lead with a big two-run home run, he’s really in a special place right now. Offensively, I like where we’re at, I think we’re clicking in some areas.”

What would turn into an impressive outing for Gray started a bit rocky as the Bears put the first two batters on base to start the game, pushing across a run in the bottom half of the first. In the third, Evansville answered in a big way with Shallenberger launching his eighth homer of the season, this one a two-run blast, over the wall in right field to give UE the 2-1 lead.

A fielding error by the Aces allowed the tying run for the Bears to score in the fourth, knotting the contest at two apiece. Gray settled in and showcased his ability during the mid-portion of the game, facing just two above the minimum from the third through fifth innings and allowing just one hit.

The Aces broke through in the sixth with Chase Hug providing the big at-bat. With the bases loaded and one out, Hug battled at the plate, fouling back-to-back two-strike pitches off before lacing a double down the line, clearing the bases and earning a 5-2 lead for UE. Later in the inning, Shallenberger drove in his third run today with an RBI sac fly.

In the ninth and down to their final opportunity, Missouri State pushed for a comeback, loading the bases with just one out. Nate Hardman helped close-out the game, inducing a flyout and groundout around a single Bear run as the Aces captured the 6-4 win.

Evansville and Missouri State close their series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning with game one at 1 PM in Springfield, Mo.

