Tri-State worshipers observe Good Friday services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members gathered to celebrate Good Friday in Evansville.

The event started at Sacred Heart Catholic Church as members of the parish gathered to pray, sing and make their way to Saint Boniface.

Father John Brosmer explains this event symbolizes Jesus’s walk to Calvary. Parish members would take turns carrying a wooden cross to checkpoints along the way, taking a moment to pray before continuing their walk and singing.

The walk ended at Saint Boniface where a service will be held at 6 p.m.

Father Brosmer says this was the biggest crowd they have had since starting this tradition five years ago.

