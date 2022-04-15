Tax bills mailed out in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer says tax bills were mailed out Thursday, so residents should start seeing them in the mailboxes after the holiday.

She says approximately 86,000 property and personal property tax bills for Vanderburgh County were mailed, and the Spring payment is due on or before May 10.

The fall payment is due on or before November 10.

You can find information on your bill here.

Ways to pay:

· Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708

· Mail to - Vanderburgh County Treasurer PO Box 77 Evansville, IN 47701

· Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your original bill)

· Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh

· Call 1-800-272-9829. Enter jurisdiction code 2405, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home

· Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.