Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Tax bills mailed out in Vanderburgh Co.

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer says tax bills were mailed out Thursday, so residents should start seeing them in the mailboxes after the holiday.

She says approximately 86,000 property and personal property tax bills for Vanderburgh County were mailed, and the Spring payment is due on or before May 10.

The fall payment is due on or before November 10.

You can find information on your bill here.

Ways to pay:

· Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708

· Mail to - Vanderburgh County Treasurer    PO Box 77     Evansville, IN 47701

· Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your original bill)

· Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh

· Call 1-800-272-9829. Enter jurisdiction code 2405, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home

· Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Karl Gentry
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail
Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6
Driver charged in deadly bicycle crash in Princeton
A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville...
Man arrested following police chase in Evansville

Latest News

Detectives: Large amounts of drugs found in 3 Hopkins Co. homes
Kirsten Bean
Arrests in Hopkins Co. drug trafficking investigation
Ducklings rescued in Evansville
Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans in Evansville
Francisco voting to raise water rates another 7.61%