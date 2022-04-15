Sun to Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain late this afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s behind southwesterly winds. Tonight, showers, possibly a thunderstorm as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday, a chance of rain early under cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind northwesterly winds.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon showers as high temps remain below normal in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.