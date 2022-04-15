Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Sun to Clouds

Tonight: Showers
14 First Alert 4/15
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain late this afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s behind southwesterly winds. Tonight, showers, possibly a thunderstorm as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday, a chance of rain early under cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind northwesterly winds.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon showers as high temps remain below normal in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Karl Gentry
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail
Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6
Driver charged in deadly bicycle crash in Princeton
Evansville businesses expecting large turnout from Ford Center concerts
Evansville businesses expecting large turnout from Ford Center concerts

Latest News

14 First Alert 4/15
14 First Alert 4/15
14 First Alert Forecast
Cooler temps and showers return
14 First Alert 4/14 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/14 at 10pm
High pollen count affecting people with spring allergies
High pollen count affecting people with spring allergies