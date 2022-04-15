Birthday Club
Officers: Man arrested after running from police during traffic stop

Micah Love.
Micah Love.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after running from a taxi during a traffic stop.

Authorities say they were in the 600 block of Gordon Avenue Thursday afternoon, watching the home of 20-year-old Micah Love.

They say he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officials say a taxi pulled up in front of his home and officers say Love got in the car.

Officers say they pulled the taxi over, but Love opened the backdoor of the cab and ran.

They say he was almost hit by a car when running across the street.

Officers say Love kept running, ignoring commands to stop.

They say he ran into a wooded area on Mae Von Drive.

Backup arrived on scene and officers said they found him trying to hide in a small shed.

Love was arrested and now facing a fleeing police charge.

