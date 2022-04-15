Man arrested following police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police say an officer saw Adonis Cooper swerve in and out of traffic on Columbia Street and run a red light on Fares Avenue.

EPD officials say the officer eventually caught up to Cooper when he turned into the parking lot of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

After a short standoff, Cooper was taken into custody.

EPD says he had been in several vehicle pursuits with police over the past month.

Cooper is facing multiple charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving, reckless driving, as well several other traffic-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.