Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Man arrested following police chase in Evansville

A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville...
A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville Police Department.(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police say an officer saw Adonis Cooper swerve in and out of traffic on Columbia Street and run a red light on Fares Avenue.

EPD officials say the officer eventually caught up to Cooper when he turned into the parking lot of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

After a short standoff, Cooper was taken into custody.

EPD says he had been in several vehicle pursuits with police over the past month.

Cooper is facing multiple charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving, reckless driving, as well several other traffic-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois

Latest News

High pollen count affecting people with spring allergies
High pollen count affecting people with spring allergies
Warrick Co. students gearing up for statewide exams
Warrick Co. students gearing up for statewide exams
Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes
Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes
Owensboro-Daviess Co. Central Dispatch adding new alarm monitoring system
Owensboro-Daviess Co. Central Dispatch adding new alarm monitoring system