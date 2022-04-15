Jasper non-profit serves community with free grocery event

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, a group of local residents got together Friday to hand out bags full of food to people in the area.

The group is called Community C.H.E.W., which stands for “Child Hunger Ending Workshop.”

Friday was just one of the many events they put on throughout the year. The group got together at Jasper Middle School to organize pallets of food, before handing them out to the community just in time for Easter.

Community C.H.E.W. Director Amanda Grothouse says their grocery giveaway takes some serious team effort.

“Our goal is to feed 300 families today,” Grotehouse said. “We have one bag of groceries going home, and as you can see on our tables here, we’re gonna kind of do like a mock grocery store. Have our volunteers shop, and load up those bags, and take them on outside.”

