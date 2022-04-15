Birthday Club
Indiana taxpayers to receive $125

The Indiana Statehouse
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State officials will start sending out $125 payments to Indiana taxpayers next month under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law, although the timeline for those payments is several months longer than previously outlined.

Those payments are being made because of a big jump in state tax collections helped by federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The governor’s office said Wednesday those payments will start by direct deposit in May to those who have filed their 2021 income tax returns and provided bank account information.

Refund checks will be mailed to others beginning in late July.

The governor’s office had stated a May 1 completion target when announcing the refund amount in December.

