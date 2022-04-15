Illinois state budget unveils tax relief for working families

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new state budget this week.

He says there will be $1.83 billion in tax relief for working families.

This includes sending direct checks to families: $50 per individual and $100 per child, up to $300 per household.

The budget also includes suspending the tax on groceries for a year and freezing the motor fuel tax for six months.

