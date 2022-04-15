Illinois state budget unveils tax relief for working families
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new state budget this week.
He says there will be $1.83 billion in tax relief for working families.
This includes sending direct checks to families: $50 per individual and $100 per child, up to $300 per household.
The budget also includes suspending the tax on groceries for a year and freezing the motor fuel tax for six months.
