Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Illinois state budget unveils tax relief for working families

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new state budget this week.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new state budget this week.(Colin Baillie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new state budget this week.

He says there will be $1.83 billion in tax relief for working families.

This includes sending direct checks to families: $50 per individual and $100 per child, up to $300 per household.

The budget also includes suspending the tax on groceries for a year and freezing the motor fuel tax for six months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Karl Gentry
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail
A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville...
Man arrested following police chase in Evansville
Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6
Driver charged in deadly bicycle crash in Princeton

Latest News

Friday marks one year since mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
Friday marks one year since mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
Jasper non-profit serves community with free grocery event
Jasper non-profit serves community with free grocery event
Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans in Evansville
Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans in Evansville
Jasper non-profit serves community with free grocery event
Jasper non-profit serves community with free grocery event