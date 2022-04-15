High pollen count affecting people with spring allergies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The spring allergy season starts on April 1 and runs through the end of May.

With warmer temperatures arriving in the Tri-State, the pollen count is rising.

Pollen.com measures the pollen count on a scale from one to 12.

On Thursday, Evansville had a pollen count of 8.3. On Friday, that number climbs to 10.6.

Evansville Primary Care Dr. David Schultz says the leaves returning to Tri-State trees is the main reason for the increase in pollen.

“Really all the trees around here have some degree of pollen,” Dr. Schultz said. “We’ll find that the flowering trees like the pear trees, and other fruit-bearing trees, tend to be more dominant right now.”

Dr. Schultz says Wednesday’s heavy rain could be the reason for that increase.

“When it does rain, it brings a lot of the pollen down to Earth,” Schultz said. “A lot of that pollen gets into the areas where we can breathe it, inhale it and experience it.”

Symptoms of seasonal allergies include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes or ears and occasionally rashes on your skin.

Dr. Schultz says there are a number of medicines to reduce symptoms.

“Look for long-lasting, non-sedating antihistamines such as generic Claritin, Zyrtec, Xyzal, or even Allegra,” Dr. Schultz said.

Dr. Schultz says nasal sprays, such as Flonase, are also good options. He says allergy shots are another option for some people, but they won’t work for everyone.

He says you should consult your doctor before receiving an allergy shot.

