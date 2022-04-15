Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could learn more about a serious crash in White County today. Illinois State Police say three people were life-flighted.

A man is facing charges after a deadly crash last week in Princeton. It happened at the corner of Water and Main Streets.

An undercover drug operation busts 14 people, and authorities say they’re still searching for one man.

While we were spared from a lot of storm damage here in the Tri-State, people are cleaning up quite a bit of damage in the Louisville area.

[Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.