Friday marks one year since mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Eight people were killed at the ground facility on April 15, 2021.
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been one year since the deadly mass shooting at a FedEx ground facility in Indianapolis.

[PREVIOUS: Indianapolis police identify 8 victims killed in mass shooting]

Nine people were killed that day, including the gunman, who police say took his own life after killing eight others.

It took authorities less than 24 hours to release his name. They say 19-year-old Brandon Hole was a former employee of the warehouse. He had been an employee there in 2020.

Hole came back to the facility the night of April 15, 2021, just before 11 p.m., according to local authorities.

He shot and killed four people inside the building, followed by four more people just outside the building. Authorities say Hole then turned the gun on himself.

That shooting raised questions about Indiana’s Red Flag Law, which allows police or courts to seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

[PREVIOUS: Mike Braun weighs in on vaccines and red flag law]

Officials say Hole legally purchased those rifles used in the shooting, despite showing “emotional and mental instability on multiple instances” before that mass shooting.

One year later, family members of the victims want answers. Matt Alexander lost his daughter in the shooting.

“This has been extremely traumatic for my entire family,” says Alexander, “especially for Karli’s brothers and younger sister. The fact that this even took place is a definite blow to her friends, her family. It’s an ongoing process for me to try and comprehend because no one should ever have to bury their child.”

Alexander, along with other families, filed a lawsuit against FedEx and its subsidiaries, saying the company failed to keep their loved ones safe.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

