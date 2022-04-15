Francisco voting to raise water rates another 7.61%

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - A water rate increase of 14.31% just went into effect with this month’s water bill for Francisco customers, and now, the town board is voting to raise it another 7.61% in May.

The town posted the ordinance after this week’s town board meeting. They say it will officially be voted on at the May 10 meeting.

The town gets their water from Pike-Gibson Water, and officials say the increases come as Pike-Gibson increases.

The ordinance listed the following new rates, effective on the May bills that are due in June:

First 2,500 gallons $17.12 per 1000 gal.

Next 2,500 gallons $15.72 per 1000 gal.

Next 5,000 gallons $14.30 per 1000 gal.

Next 10,000 gallons $12.92 per 1000 gal.

Next 30,000 gallons $11.43 per 1000 gal.

Over 50,000 gallons $ 9.90 per 1000 gal.

MINIMUM CHARGE:

METER SIZE: GALLONS:

½” – ¾” Inch Meter 2,500 $ 42.81

1″ Inch Meter 5,300 $ 86.40

1 ½” Inch Meter 7,800 $122.17

2″ Inch Meter 11,600 $174.34

3″ Inch Meter 18,750 $266.76

4″ Inch Meter 26,850 $361.53

6″ Inch Meter 43,500 $551.79.

Francisco’s website shows the minimum rate for 2,500 gallons was $34.89 just last month. It’s now $39.88, but that will increase to $42.80 next month.

That’s a 22.67% increase in two months.

We’ve reached out to Pike-Gibson Water to see how their rate increases are impacting other customers outside of Francisco.

“It is actually a rate tracker due to the City of Petersburg raising their rate so significantly. All PGW customers will endure this rate increase. Petersburg supplies, along with two other sources water to PGW. PGW supplies water as well to two other towns as well as Francisco, they will also endure the same rate increase. Everyone is treated fair,” said Shannon Green with Pike Gibson Water, Inc.

