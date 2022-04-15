Birthday Club
Food box giveaway provides Easter meals to tornado victims in Dawson Springs
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Virginia-based non-profit spent Good Friday this year providing meals to Dawson Springs residents.

“Operation Blessing” gave out nearly 400 food boxes and hams on Friday morning. Organization leaders say the boxes contain three days’ worth of food for a family of three.

Volunteer Kevin Walker says the goal was to make sure families recovering from the storms had food to celebrate Easter.

“It will ease the pain for them and what they’re going through – the loss of homes, the loss of property,” Walker said. “We just hope and pray that this is a little bit we can do to give back to them in their time of need.”

The organization first came to Dawson Springs in January to start building 200 sheds for tornado victims. Non-profit leaders say they currently have 125 sheds completed.

