Fans attend make-up Morgan Wallen concert at Ford Center

Thousands gathered at the Ford Center Thursday.
By Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morgan Wallen held a concert on Thursday at the Ford Center after previously canceling in February.

11-year-old Maycee Lewis had never been to a Morgan Wallen concert.

In February, she made the trip to Evansville to finally see him.

“We were like just now getting here,” Lewis told 14 News. “Then they had canceled it.”

Ice storms made travel difficult across the Tri-State, leading to that cancelation.

“We just stayed in our hotel and then we went back home,” she said.

For Lewis, home is Jackson, Michigan, which is a 6.5-hour drive to Evansville.

Luckily, she and the many other attendees didn’t leave empty-handed.

“They just gave us our tickets back and we just got them for this time,” she said.

On Thursday, the concert finally happened, and Lewis was in attendance despite a long wait.

“Halfway through I kind of forgot about it,” she said. “Then I remembered sooner, like closer to the concert.”

Lewis said she was very excited to finally be in Evansville for the right reason.

