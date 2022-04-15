Birthday Club
Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Good Samaritans have rescued a dozen ducklings on Evansville’s east side.

It happened Good Friday morning in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

Kim Dugger says she spotted a mother duck acting frantic near a manhole and some ducklings jumping in.

She says called around trying to get someone to come help them, but didn’t have much luck.

Eventually, a man in a work truck was able to move the manhole cover and help Dugger and a few others who were in the parking lot.

The crew was able to get 12 ducklings and their mother to safety in a grassy area.

“I wasn’t leaving until those babies were safe,” said Dugger.

Ducklings rescued in Evansville
Ducklings rescued in Evansville
