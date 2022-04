EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic appears to be moving on the Lloyd Expressway after a crash Friday morning.

That happened at the eastbound Fulton Avenue exit.

Crews closed one lane on the Lloyd while crews cleared the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says one lane on EB Lloyd at the Fulton exit is closed while crews clear a crash. pic.twitter.com/tzVYXFEUHb — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) April 15, 2022

