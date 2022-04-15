Detectives: Large amounts of drugs found in 3 Hopkins Co. homes

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit say a drug trafficking investigation led to six arrests over a span of two days.

They say Wednesday, officials from their unit as well as KSP, Sturgis Police, Union County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and ATF served a search warrant at a home on Princeton Street in St. Charles.

They say Kirsten Bean, Larry Combs, and a small child were there. Detectives say they found a large amount of marijuana, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, pills, cash, and several guns.

Bean and Combs face several charges including drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.

Detectives say they also served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Island Ford Road in Madisonville.

They say they found a large amount of marijuana, mushrooms, THC edibles, pills, and cash.

Nickolas Presley and Brittany Spriggs are facing several charges including trafficking marijuana over five pounds and trafficking other drugs.

Then Thursday, detectives say they served a search warrant on Crowley Lane in Madisonville. They say they found a broken heroin pipe and a substantial amount of heroin.

Ronald Banks is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Tristin Revelle is charged with possession of heroin.

A gallery of all the mugshots is here:

