Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Detectives: Large amounts of drugs found in 3 Hopkins Co. homes

(WCAX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit say a drug trafficking investigation led to six arrests over a span of two days.

They say Wednesday, officials from their unit as well as KSP, Sturgis Police, Union County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and ATF served a search warrant at a home on Princeton Street in St. Charles.

They say Kirsten Bean, Larry Combs, and a small child were there. Detectives say they found a large amount of marijuana, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, pills, cash, and several guns.

Bean and Combs face several charges including drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.

Detectives say they also served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Island Ford Road in Madisonville.

They say they found a large amount of marijuana, mushrooms, THC edibles, pills, and cash.

Nickolas Presley and Brittany Spriggs are facing several charges including trafficking marijuana over five pounds and trafficking other drugs.

Then Thursday, detectives say they served a search warrant on Crowley Lane in Madisonville. They say they found a broken heroin pipe and a substantial amount of heroin.

Ronald Banks is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Tristin Revelle is charged with possession of heroin.

A gallery of all the mugshots is here:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Karl Gentry
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail
Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6
Driver charged in deadly bicycle crash in Princeton
A police chase and standoff happened in Evansville on Thursday, according to the Evansville...
Man arrested following police chase in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
Tax bills mailed out in Vanderburgh Co.
Kirsten Bean
Arrests in Hopkins Co. drug trafficking investigation
Ducklings rescued in Evansville
Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans in Evansville
Francisco voting to raise water rates another 7.61%