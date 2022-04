PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT crews will be closing State Road 62 near St. Croix on Tuesday in Perry County.

They’ll be replacing a culvert between State Road 37 and 145.

It’s expected to take a day.

Local traffic will have access. Everyone else should detour through State Road 145, Interstate 64 and 37.

Crews closing section of SR 62 in Perry Co. next week

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.