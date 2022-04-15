Birthday Club
Cooler weekend, scattered showers at times

Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine gave way to clouds on Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will spread across the Tri-State through Friday evening and early Saturday. Low temps on Saturday will dip into the mid 40s. Rain should finish before sunrise on Saturday. Partly cloudy and cooler on Saturday afternoon with a high of 62. Easter Sunday will start out in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin to pop up, and the rain chance will continue through the evening and into Monday morning. Active weather continues for Monday, with more showers possible and a high of 62. Dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps warming back into the lower 70s by Wednesday. Warming into the upper 70s by the end of next week with scattered storms possible again on Thursday and Friday.

