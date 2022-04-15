Birthday Club
2022 recruiting class sought to inspire culture change for UE men’s basketball
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The hot topic in college sports around the Tri-State is how the Evansville men’s basketball team plans to bounce back from its worst record in program history last season. However, the future could soon be looking up for the Purple Aces.

Changes are already coming for the program as three incoming freshmen are set to fill spots left by five players that have entered the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, 14 Sports caught up with UE head coach Todd Lickliter about how he plans to improve the program.

[PREVIOUS: UE coach Todd Lickliter talks state of men’s basketball program, transfer portal]

Lickliter says while he’s proud of what he’s seen from the players who are sticking around, more pieces need to be added in order to create a complete system.

“We have a good core back, now we just need to add a few pieces,” Lickliter said. “We feel really good about who we’re recruiting at this time. When Brandon Crone [UE assistant men’s basketball coach] was a sophomore at Butler, we went through a similar situation. We had a losing record, we had a few players leave, we brought in the right guys, then we won 20 the next year, 29 the next year. I’m not promising that, but we’ve seen it. We’ve had it happen and we know it’s doable. We have three backcourt players signed. They’re incoming freshmen, they’re very versatile, and that’s what we look for – what’s the skill set, can we put pressure on the other team, do we have multiple ballplayers. These guys all have that.”

The Aces still have six open scholarships available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

