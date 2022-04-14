Birthday Club
Warrick Co. students gearing up for statewide exams

By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual ILEARN exams are coming up for many Indiana students. One Warrick County school held a special assembly Thursday to get ready for testing week.

Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville brought the “circus” to town. Teachers dressed up as carnival characters and put on a show for their students. They also gave helpful tips for taking the tests.

Principal Jamie Pryor says the goal was to get the students excited and reduce their stress levels.

“It’s great seeing them all here and knowing that we’re here to support them,” Pryor said. “We’re just asking them to do their very best. It doesn’t matter about right or wrong, it’s about doing your best.”

Pryor added this was the first time the whole school has gathered in one room since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The ILEARN exams for Oakdale students begin next week.

