USI softball visits U-Indy, hosts McKendree this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball moved up three spots to No. 17 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Division II Top 25 poll.

The Screaming Eagles (30-8, 16-0 GLVC), who have won a program-record tying 18 straight games, return to action Friday at 11 a.m. (CDT) when they visit No. 5 University of Indianapolis in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader.

U-Indy (34-4, 14-2 GLVC), which has won 10 straight games, is currently second in the GLVC standings behind USI. The Greyhounds are the only other GLVC team in this week’s rankings, while No. 24 Grand Valley State University was the only other NCAA II Midwest Region Team in the rankings.

Following Friday’s games in Indianapolis, USI returns to the USI Softball Field to begin a six-game homestand Saturday at noon when it hosts McKendree University.

All four games this weekend will be aired on the GLVC Sports Network as well as 95.7 The Spin, while live stats, audio and video links can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.

USI Softball Notes

• Eagles back to 30-win plateau. USI Softball cracked the 30-win plateau for the first time since 2019 and the seventh time in the last 10 years. The Eagles were on pace to crack the 30-win plateau in 2020, winning 15 of their first 19 games before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of their season. The Eagles have reached the 30-win plateau 12 times under Head Coach Sue Kunkle and 19 times in program history.

• USI off to best GLVC start in program history. The Eagles 16-0 start to GLVC play is the best open to league play in program history. Dating back to 2021, the Eagles have won 17 straight GLVC games, which is the longest such streak in program history.

• Walk-off wins. The Eagles have had nine walk-off victories in the last at-bat this season, including five that have been in the seventh-inning or later and three that have been in extra innings. Four of the walk-off wins have given the Eagles victory via the eight-run rule.

• Win streak. USI’s 18-game winning streak matches the program record, which was set during the 2005 season. USI followed an 0-8 start to the 2005 season with 18 straight wins.

• Eagles in extra innings. USI is 5-1 in extra-inning games this season, including 3-0 in GLVC play.

• Newman named Pitcher of the Week. Freshman pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Week for her efforts in USI’s wins over Drury University and Southwest Baptist University last weekend. She allowed just one hit in two appearances and 12.0 innings of work as she went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and .026 opponent batting average.

• Newman putting together impressive run. Newman has racked up three consecutive complete-game shutouts and has allowed just three hits during that span. She has not given up a run in the last 19 1/3 innings of work.

• Hitting Streaks. Sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) has hit safely in eight straight games after having a team-high tying 11-game hitting streak earlier in the year. Junior pitcher/designated player Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) has hit safely in six straight games.

• Bean drives in seven. Senior third baseman Mary Bean (Schaumburg, Illinois) drove in seven runs in USI’s doubleheader sweep of Southwest Baptist Sunday, including a career-high six RBI in USI’s game-two victory. Bean is the second Eagle this season to drive in six runs in a single game as junior shortstop Jordan Rager (Fishers, Indiana) had six RBI, all in one inning, in USI’s 16-2 win over Truman State University last month.

• OUCH! USI batters were hit by pitches nine times last weekend, with Bean and sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) taking most of the punishment. Bean and Fair were each pelted three times, while Fair has been hit a league-high 13 times on the season.

Fair ranks No. 3 on USI’s all-time single-season list for being hit by a pitch. Marleah Fossett and Mena Fulton were smacked by pitches a respective 21 and 17 times in 2017, while Caitlyn Bradley was hit 12 times in 2016. Fair, who was hit 10 times as a freshman in 2021, ranks No. 3 on USI’s all-time list behind Fulton (37) and Fossett (30).

• Season Leaders. Fair leads USI with a .407 batting average, 13 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBI on the year. She also has three triples on the year.

In the circle, Newman is 10-3 with a 2.19 ERA to go along with a team-best 106 strikeouts and .188 opponent batting average. Senior pitcher Maddie Duncan (Lynnville, Indiana) continues to sport a team-best 1.42 ERA, while Goodin, freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana) and senior pitcher/designated player Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) have combined for a 18-1 record.

• Kunkle claims 600th win. USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle earned her 600th career with USI’s 8-0, game-one win over Quincy. She is the first coach in school history to win 600 games at USI.

• Rager gets half a cycle in one inning. Rager had a two-run triple and a grand slam in one inning during USI’s 11-2, game-two win over Truman State University last month.

• USI breaks triples record. Rager’s triple against Truman State was the Eagles’ 20th on the year, which set a new single-season school record. The former record (19) was set in 1994 and 1995. The Eagles currently have a GLVC-best 23 triples on the year.

• Grand slam club. Rager’s grand slam also was USI’s third of the month, which tied the single-season school record of three (2017). She joins junior second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois), who hit a grand slam in USI’s 6-2 win over Central Missouri on March 4, and freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana), who had a grand slam in USI’s 8-0 win over Lynn on March 7.

• Newman strikes out 17. Newman racked up 17 strikeouts in USI’s game-two win over Quincy after striking out seven of the 10 batters she faced in USI’s game-two win over Truman State the previous day. She struck out 12 of the final 13 batters she faced in the Eagles’ win over Quincy.

