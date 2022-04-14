Birthday Club
UE coach Todd Lickliter talks state of men’s basketball program, transfer portal
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This past season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball program suffered its worst year in the history of the program, finishing with a 6-24 overall record.

Since the 2021-22 season came to an end, the dire situation unraveled more as five players decided to enter their names into the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, UE started to fill some of those open roster spots as three new players (Logan McIntire, Christopher Moncrief and Zaveion Chism Okoh) signed their national letters of intent. However, the Purple Aces still have six open scholarships available.

14 Sports had the chance to sit down with UE head coach Todd Lickliter on Wednesday to discuss the state of the team.

“We had some struggles – we’re not the only program that’s ever gone through struggles, but it’s not acceptable,” Coach Lickliter said. “We gotta change the way we go about things. You know, we took a couple steps back, and we’re gonna take three or four forward.”

Lickliter also opened up about how the transfer portal is affecting his program, as well as the overall landscape of college basketball.

“I think we all make changes in life, maybe staying is the right thing, but these young people are trying to evaluate,” Coach Lickliter said. “You have to keep it in perspective and realize how many transfers there are. It’s not unique to us, and you have to learn how to work it in a positive way to figure out how you grow your program. You have to get the right people, and you always think you have, and then through the course of time, you have a few guys who decide it’s not a good fit for them, and we appreciate the guys who are staying with us.”

According to Verbal Commits, more than 1,300 college basketball players have their names listed right now in the transfer portal.

