Traffic Alert: Crews respond to crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were sent to a crash that occurred on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive.

Our crew on scene says traffic is backed up in both directions on the parkway.

They say a woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash, was stretchered into an ambulance, while the man who was driving the car appears to be fine.

The other vehicle involved was an SUV with the airbags deployed. Our crew says the driver of that vehicle seems to be uninjured.

The Evansville Police Department has two officers on traffic control, and a reconstructionist is currently working the scene.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Riverside Drive. Our crew says a tow truck is also now on scene.

