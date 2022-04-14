Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 4/14
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Wednesday evening. As Hopkins County upgraded to a tornado warning, it was a reminder of how one family’s lives changed since the December 10 tornadoes.

Tell City is getting a $1.6 million federal grant to fix the pier at the port. U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg hopes the project will keep young workers in Perry County.

Several people are facing charges after a multi-agency drug investigation in Daviess County. DEA agents say they were dealing a significant amount of meth.

The CDC extended the federal transportation mask mandate for another two weeks.

