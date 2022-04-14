Tanner Craig battles through adversity to become all-time career home run leader in UE baseball history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville baseball power-hitter Tanner Craig made history Tuesday night as he surpassed the program’s all-time career home run record.

“Seeing him transform into the person that he is,” UE baseball head coach Wes Carroll said. “He’s definitely on my Mount Rushmore of players that have been within my program.”

Craig scored his 11th home run of the season in the Purple Aces’ 11-1 win over Butler. With 41 home runs in his career, he set a new program record.

“I’ve kind of been chasing the number for the last couple weeks, a lot of talk about it,” Craig said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to go out. I got to celebrate with my teammates right away, so that was pretty special.”

UE infielder and left-handed pitcher Mark Shallenberger has also blown up the stat sheet. He said Craig has always been a leader within the program.

“I’ve been hitting with him for three years now,” Shallenberger said. “I’d say at this point in his career, with his swing, this is the most complete a hitter I’ve seen him in his whole time here. He’s a great kid, a great leader, and he comes from a great family. It’s cool to celebrate with him.”

Currently batting .310 for the year, Craig’s success comes after an offseason in which he battled through adversity with his health. Coming into the season, he was unsure whether or not he could regain his strength.

“It was a long road,” Craig said. “July I got really sick and lost weight, but I had teammates pushing me all fall to come back, and to be able to do this is pretty cool.”

“He’s not a quitter, he’s a go-getter,” Carroll said. “He’s a guy that’s worked for and earned everything he’s received. To see him reach this point in his career not only as a great baseball player and a great hitter on the field but also off the field, he’s going to be a great community leader.”

Craig and the Aces will continue conference play with a three-game series against Missouri State, starting on Friday.

