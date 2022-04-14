Sunny, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grab a jacket this morning as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s under clear skies. Behind the sharp cold front, becoming sunny as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly clear and cool as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Friday, partly sunny early then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s behind southwesterly winds.

Saturday, a chance of rain early then skies becoming partly sunny and cooler. High temps in the mid to upper 50s behind northwesterly winds.

