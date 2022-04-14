Birthday Club
Storm threat ended, sunny and cool for Thursday

14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Severe storms raked through southwest Indiana and western Kentucky on Wednesday evening. Scattered reports of power outages and tree damage reported, but no injuries or widespread damage. Skies will clear overnight as temps drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Sunshine for Thursday with a high in the lower 60s. More clouds and showers possible on Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

White County nursing home buckling down for severe weather
Western Kentucky remembers tornadoes as they prepare for storms
White County nursing home buckling down for severe weather
STORM SHELTERS: Where to go in the Tri-State if you don’t have a safe place
