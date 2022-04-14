Birthday Club
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Daviess County say they found human remains Thursday morning.

Dispatch says they got a call that led deputies and detectives to the 1500 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

There, they say they found the remains of an unknown person about 15 feet off the roadway, laying on top of riprap rock.

The coroner was then called to the scene.

According to investigators, the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

