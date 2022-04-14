Birthday Club
Salon hit by car in Jasper

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Nobody was hurt when a car ran into a Jasper Salon.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at David’s Hair Salon on 28th Street.

They say the driver told them she was late for an appointment and pulled into the lot too fast. She says she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks.

Police say there is about $10,000 to $20,000 dollars worth of damage.

Employees at the salon tell us everyone is okay, and the salon remains open.

Car hits David's Hair Salon
Car hits David's Hair Salon(Stacy Harper)
Car hits David's Hair Salon
Car hits David's Hair Salon(Stacy Harper)

