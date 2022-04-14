Reitz Memorial High School appoints new principal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz Memorial High School has appointed Aaron M. Schmitt as the Evansville school’s next Principal. He currently serves as a social studies teacher and department chair at Reitz Memorial.

As Principal, Schmitt will be responsible for the academic affairs and day-to-day operations of the school. He will assume his duties as Principal July 1.

A 2004 Reitz Memorial graduate, Schmitt earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Social Science from the University of Southern Indiana in 2009, and a master’s degree in Educational Psychology with a specialization in gifted and talented programs from Ball State University in 2015. He has taught at Reitz Memorial High School since 2009. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he is the junior varsity baseball coach and moderator of numerous school clubs.

Reitz Memorial President Christian Mocek said, “Aaron is a dynamic and skilled educator who is well-loved by his students and colleagues. He has an unmatched passion for Catholic education and Reitz Memorial High School. As an alum and current teacher, he has a deep respect for the traditions that make this school community special. Reitz Memorial will be well-served under his leadership.”

“Reitz Memorial High School stands squarely on a living tradition of passing on the Catholic faith while also teaching the subjects that best prepare our students for a productive, rewarding, holy life,” said Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, Rector of St. Benedict Cathedral and Bishop Joseph M. Siegel’s Priest-Delegate to Reitz Memorial High School. “Directing the daily operations of the school, the principal has a primary responsibility for assuring that this mission is carried out effectively.

“I joyfully welcome Aaron as Principal. I know him to be a man of faith; a man of moral conviction; a gentle and caring father; a generous, talented parishioner; and a sought-after and admired teacher. These qualities uniquely qualify him for this very important work. May all in the Reitz Memorial community welcome Aaron to this demanding work and this essential mission. Trusting in the intercession and example of St. Joseph, patron of our school, and his spouse, our Blessed Mother, let us pray for the success of our administration and the progress of our students and faculty.”

Diocese of Evansville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan said, “We are pleased that Aaron will lead Reitz Memorial as their next principal. As a respected teacher, department chair and coach, Aaron has earned the respect of his students, parents, and colleagues.”

Schmitt said, “When I began teaching at Reitz Memorial High School 13 years ago, I considered myself blessed for the opportunity. It has been a privilege to teach alongside the men and women who not only shaped me as a student, but have continued to invest in me as a colleague. I am deeply aware of the importance that this school has within the Catholic community and feel honored to be entrusted with continuing the long tradition of excellent Catholic education.

“Memorial is home. As a teacher, my focus was always on making the school better in any capacity possible, from implementing new courses to offering guidance and advice to students. As principal, I am excited to continue building on the good work that takes place every day inside the school. Thank you to Dr. Hagan, Father Godfrey, Mr. Mocek, and the faculty members who have supported me and encouraged me to step into this new role.”

Reitz Memorial is in its 97th year of operation, with a current enrollment of 558 students in grades 9 through 12.

