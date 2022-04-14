Birthday Club
Driver charged in deadly bicycle crash in Princeton

Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6
Car vs. bicycle crash, April 6(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police say they are pursuing felony charges after last week’s deadly crash involving a bicycle rider.

It happened April 6 at the corner of Water and Main Streets.

Police confirm bicycle rider Tom Robb was hit by a car and was taken to the hospital.

They say he died the next morning.

Police say they are pursuing charges of against the driver of the car, and they have sent the investigation to the prosecutor.

A probable cause affidavit shows Bradley Beadles is facing charges of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More and possession of marijuana.

[Click here to see the full affidavit]

It shows Beadles told officers he had smoked marijuana, and some was found in the car. It also shows he tested positive for opiates.

Jail officials say he has not yet been booked.

In September, Beadles was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana with a child in the car.

Bradley Beadles from 2019
Bradley Beadles from 2019(Indiana State Police)

