Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton is taking a stand against dilapidated and abandoned housing in their community.

City leaders are taking action, and they have begun a new offer. If the landowner of a dilapidated, abandoned home deeds the property to the city, the structure will then be removed by city crews.

Former Princeton resident Hunter Sorenson says it’s good for cleaning up the local neighborhoods.

“They’ve been battling on that with all these houses around here,” Sorenson said. “I mean they go in and no one wants to do anything about it, so it would be nice to take care of it and clean this city up a little bit.”

This property is only one on a long list of eyesores in the community, Sorenson says.

