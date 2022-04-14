Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes

Princeton city leaders taking action on abandoned homes
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton is taking a stand against dilapidated and abandoned housing in their community.

City leaders are taking action, and they have begun a new offer. If the landowner of a dilapidated, abandoned home deeds the property to the city, the structure will then be removed by city crews.

Former Princeton resident Hunter Sorenson says it’s good for cleaning up the local neighborhoods.

“They’ve been battling on that with all these houses around here,” Sorenson said. “I mean they go in and no one wants to do anything about it, so it would be nice to take care of it and clean this city up a little bit.”

This property is only one on a long list of eyesores in the community, Sorenson says.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois

Latest News

Warrick Co. students gearing up for statewide exams
Warrick Co. students gearing up for statewide exams
Owensboro-Daviess Co. Central Dispatch adding new alarm monitoring system
Owensboro-Daviess Co. Central Dispatch adding new alarm monitoring system
WFIE White Co.
ISP: 3 people flown to hospital with life threatening injuries after crash in White Co.
Crews were sent to a crash that occurred on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville on Thursday...
Crews respond to crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway