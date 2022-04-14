Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputies to receive body cameras.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office will now be equipped with body cameras.

Sheriff Tom Latham says the process took about a year and a half.

That includes searching for a grant for this project.

All deputies will receive body cameras and be trained on them.

The type of body camera they selected includes a holster sensor, so when a deputy draws a weapon, it sends a signal to the body camera to begin recording.

“The whole idea behind the body camera program is to allow transparency, and it not only helps the public but it also helps the deputies,” said Sheriff Latham.

Sheriff Latham says they bought seven additional body cameras to be used at the jail.

