Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputies to receive body cameras

Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputies to receive body cameras
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office will now be equipped with body cameras.

Sheriff Tom Latham says the process took about a year and a half.

That includes searching for a grant for this project.

All deputies will receive body cameras and be trained on them.

The type of body camera they selected includes a holster sensor, so when a deputy draws a weapon, it sends a signal to the body camera to begin recording.

“The whole idea behind the body camera program is to allow transparency, and it not only helps the public but it also helps the deputies,” said Sheriff Latham.

Sheriff Latham says they bought seven additional body cameras to be used at the jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois
Some Tri-State schools letting out early due to forecasted weather
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.

Latest News

Jasper Courthouse Revitalization Project to begin soon.
Jasper Courthouse Revitalization Project to begin soon
WFIE Traffic Alert
Big traffic alert coming to Red Bank Road starting next week
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 4/14
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputies to receive body cameras.
Posey Co. Sheriff’s deputies to receive body cameras