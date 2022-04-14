Gunfire hits Evansville home, no one hurt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating reports of shots fired on the east side.

Dispatchers say it happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

There were reports from Blackford and Adams, but it actually happened in the 600 block of S. Linwood.

Police say about six shots were fired and hit a nearby home.

They say as far as they know, nobody was hit. Right now, there are no suspects.

