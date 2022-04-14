Birthday Club
Owensboro-Daviess Co. Central Dispatch adding new alarm monitoring system(WFIE)
By Jamee French
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For people who have a home or business with a security system and one of the alarms goes off, whether it’s the smoke detector or a burglary alarm, Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch will know within milliseconds.

Before you can even call 911, first responders will be on their way.

Central Dispatch is now the first in the state of Kentucky to implement a new monitoring system.

The system is called the “Automated Secure Alarm Protocol,” known as “ASAP.”

911 Director Paul Nave says with ASAP, they can respond much quicker.

“Our enemy is the clock,” Nave said. “If we can beat the clock and get there before something happens, then we’ve done our job. That’s what it’s all about. Making a difference for you.”

ASAP works for the following security system companies:

  • Rapid Response Monitoring
  • Vector Security
  • Securitas
  • Affiliated Monitoring
  • Tyco (Johnson Controls)
  • Protection One
  • Brinks Home Security
  • ADT
  • Quick Response
  • Stanley Security
  • Vivint
  • Security Central
  • Guardian Protection
  • National Monitoring Center
  • ADS (Nashville)

If your home or business has one of those systems and an alarm goes off, dispatch will be notified almost instantly.

Nave says this system will be more efficient for the department.

“It streamlines the process,” Nave said. “The call comes into our system immediately. Then all we have to do is look at the recommendation and dispatch accordingly. There’s no calls back and forth to the alarm company. It frees up a call taker.”

ASAP was implemented on Monday, April 11, and it’s already been put to use.

Nave says a few days afterward, they received an alarm within 40 seconds of smoke being detected at a local business.

They knew well before a 911 call was made.

Dispatch says if you have one of those partnering systems in your home, they encourage you to ask them about implementing ASAP.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

