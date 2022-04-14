Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man serving jail time after beating a puppy to death, is in trouble again.

[Previous Story: Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case]

An affidavit shows Robert Wolf is charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. Both are felonies.

The document shows a deputy in the jail control room spotted Wolf choking another inmate.

Authorities say the victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

They say the victim later told them he got into argument with Wolf over a card game.

He says he tried to leave so no fights would take place, but Wolf followed him.

Wolf was sentenced just a few weeks ago to five years in prison in the puppy beating case.

In 2020, he was sentenced for the battery of a child.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.