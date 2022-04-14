Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight

Robert Wolf
Robert Wolf(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man serving jail time after beating a puppy to death, is in trouble again.

[Previous Story: Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case]

An affidavit shows Robert Wolf is charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. Both are felonies.

The document shows a deputy in the jail control room spotted Wolf choking another inmate.

Authorities say the victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

They say the victim later told them he got into argument with Wolf over a card game.

He says he tried to leave so no fights would take place, but Wolf followed him.

Wolf was sentenced just a few weeks ago to five years in prison in the puppy beating case.

In 2020, he was sentenced for the battery of a child.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois
Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.

Latest News

Karl Gentry
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail
Rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Crews called to rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Crews called to a rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Crews called to rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.