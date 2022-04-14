Man pleads guilty to battery after firefighter hurt during medical run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 35-year-old John Eugene Deer pled guilty Thursday to Attempt Aggravated Battery Level 3 Felony.

In June 2021, Evansville 911 dispatch received a call from the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive for a man who was not breathing.

[Previous: Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face]

When a fireman tried to open the door, they say Deer pulled a large kitchen knife and punctured the fireman in the face.

Officials say Deer then charged out of the door towards the fireman again.

“The firefighter was just doing his job and he was met with a large knife when he tried to render aid,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The actions of Mr. Deer could have escalated quickly and we are grateful other members of the Evansville Fire Department were able to subdue the defendant until police arrived.”

John Eugene Deer will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on May 17 at 10 a.m.

