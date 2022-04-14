Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to battery after firefighter hurt during medical run

John Deer
John Deer(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 35-year-old John Eugene Deer pled guilty Thursday to Attempt Aggravated Battery Level 3 Felony.

In June 2021, Evansville 911 dispatch received a call from the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive for a man who was not breathing.

[Previous: Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face]

When a fireman tried to open the door, they say Deer pulled a large kitchen knife and punctured the fireman in the face.

Officials say Deer then charged out of the door towards the fireman again.

“The firefighter was just doing his job and he was met with a large knife when he tried to render aid,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.  “The actions of Mr. Deer could have escalated quickly and we are grateful other members of the Evansville Fire Department were able to subdue the defendant until police arrived.”

John Eugene Deer will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on May 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois

Latest News

Crews were sent to a crash that occurred on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville on Thursday...
Traffic Alert: Crews respond to crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
4/14 Neighborhood Watch
4/14 Neighborhood Watch
Woman charged with neglect in Evansville
Woman charged with neglect in Evansville
Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight
Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal transportation mask mandate...
CDC extends federal mask mandate for public transit