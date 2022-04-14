Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop led deputies to bust a man for drugs in Spencer County.

Deputies say they pulled over Kody Kress last week on State Road 245 in Lamar.

Deputies say an investigation turned up pot, meth and even scales.

Officials say they also found hundreds of dollars.

Kress was arrested and is facing several charges, including possession.

