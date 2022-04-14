Birthday Club
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Spencer Co.

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop led deputies to bust a man for drugs in Spencer County.

Deputies say they pulled over Kody Kress last week on State Road 245 in Lamar.

Deputies say an investigation turned up pot, meth and even scales.

Officials say they also found hundreds of dollars.

Kress was arrested and is facing several charges, including possession.

