Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Jasper Courthouse Revitalization Project to begin soon

Jasper Courthouse Revitalization Project to begin soon
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is set to begin soon on the Jasper Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

Officials say they hope to start work before Memorial Day, depending on weather, materials and paperwork.

Work will start on the northeast quadrant and will include the construction of a new ADA ramp to the courthouse.

Officials say they hope to have the work finished on two quadrants by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
Some Tri-State schools letting out early due to forecasted weather

Latest News

Crews called to apartment fire on Evansville’s west side
Crews called to a duplex fire in Henderson Thursday morning.
Crews battle morning duplex fire in Henderson
Police Lights
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Spencer Co.
Community-wide ministry children’s camp looing for campers.
Community-wide ministry children’s camp looing for campers
Crews called to possible apartment fire on Evansville’s west side
Crews called to possible apartment fire on Evansville’s west side