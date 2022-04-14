Jasper Courthouse Revitalization Project to begin soon

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is set to begin soon on the Jasper Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

Officials say they hope to start work before Memorial Day, depending on weather, materials and paperwork.

Work will start on the northeast quadrant and will include the construction of a new ADA ramp to the courthouse.

Officials say they hope to have the work finished on two quadrants by Thanksgiving.

