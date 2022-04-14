ISP: 3 people flown to hospital with life threatening injuries after crash in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a semi and two SUVs.

It happened Thursday around 7:40 a.m. on Illinois Route 1, just north of County Road 800 North.

Troopers say the semi-driver crossed the center line and hit one of the SUVs. That SUV then hit the other one.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Douglas Turner of Cape Girardeau, was not hurt. Troopers say he was cited for improper lane usage and logbook violation.

They say the driver and a passenger from one SUV were 28-year-old Johnna Smith and 31-year-old Timothy Brown of Norris City, and the driver of the other SUV was 28-year-old Katherine Stewart of Carmi.

Troopers say all three were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

