Hopkins Co. residents shelter from Wednesday tornado warning

HOPKINS, Ky. (WFIE) - Storms on Wednesday forced residents of Hopkins County to take shelter.

For LaDonna Hooper and her family, who lost their home in the December 10 tornado, the driving rains and strong winds were a sign to head to their church.

“I said, ‘If it hits, we can get in the bathroom together out there. It’ll protect us,’” she explained.

Hooper is now living in an EKO village home, which is a converted storage container designed for storm survivors.

For her and many other residents of Dawson Springs, as the storm was upgraded to have a tornado warning, it was, at the very least, frustrating.

“I’m like, ‘Another one? Really?’ but you know, you just can’t be scared,” Hooper said. “I mean you just can’t. You just have to do what you’ve got to do.”

As of Wednesday night, the damage seemed to have been minimal in Hopkins County.

But for people like Hooper, it was a reminder of how their lives have changed.

“I have been one in the past that has never really taken the warnings,” she said. “It was a whole different outlook. It was like, yeah, get to your safe place.”

14 News is monitoring other areas affected by the storms.

