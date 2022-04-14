Evansville businesses expecting large turnout from Ford Center concerts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville businesses are preparing this week for a post-omicron surge in traffic.

Over the span of three days, the Ford Center is hosting three concerts.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana played at the Ford Center on Wednesday night.

Country music star Morgan Wallen returns to Evansville on Thursday after canceling his concert in February due to severe weather. Meanwhile, country-rock singer and songwriter Koe Wetzel will take over the space Friday.

Downtown bars and restaurants are expecting to see large crowds, which will certainly boost their revenue.

Ownership for Tiki on Main is preparing to have all hands on deck.

“Normally when we have a concert, it’s like adding an extra weekend date to our agenda,” Oscar Velez, co-owner of Tiki on Main said. “So this is like adding five-weekend dates back to back to our already busy schedule. The last time Morgan Wallen was in town, we had an ice storm and they thought we were going to be slow. But the house was packed the whole day, it was nothing but shoulder to shoulder. We don’t expect to see anything less than that tomorrow. We have extra beer, extra liquor, extra staff, everything.”

The Monster Jam truck rally is set to take over the Ford Center on April 23-24.

