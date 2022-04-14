Birthday Club
Deputies: Child found in home where suspect is believed to deal drugs through mail

Karl Gentry
Karl Gentry(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drug dealing charges after deputies say they found marijuana and mushrooms, along with items believed to package them for mail delivery.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say 39-year-old Karl Gentry had drug dealing warrants from Tuesday, so Wednesday, they went to his home on Tupman Road.

They say he refused to come on the door, so they contacted his girlfriend who owns the home.

They say she was a work, but told deputies Gentry was inside with their child.

Deputies say the girlfriend then called Gentry and told him to surrender.

After about 15 minutes, deputies say he stepped outside.

They say it smelled strongly of raw marijuana when they went inside to check on the safety of the child.

Deputies say when the girlfriend arrived home, she gave them permission to search.

They say a large amount of marijuana was found in jars, as well as containers of THC wax, a bag of mushrooms, several bags of edible THC gummies, packaging believed to send illegal narcotics through the mail, and items used to make the gummies and THC for vapes.

Deputies say all of the items were in reach of the child.

They say the Department of Child Services came to investigate, and the child remains in custody of the mother.

