Crews called to rollover crash on Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car was flipped over during a crash Thursday morning in Evansville.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. on Diamond Avenue, just west of Stringtown.

Our crew on scene could see one person with a neck brace being put into an ambulance.

We don’t know yet if anyone else was hurt. The driver of a work van involved in the crash doesn’t appear to be hurt.

Police say there are no fatalities.

