Crews called to rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car was flipped over during a crash Thursday morning in Evansville.
It happened before 10:30 a.m. on Diamond Avenue, just west of Stringtown.
Our crew on scene could see one person with a neck brace being put into an ambulance.
We don’t know yet if anyone else was hurt. The driver of a work van involved in the crash doesn’t appear to be hurt.
Police say there are no fatalities.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.