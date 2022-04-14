Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Crews called to rollover crash on Diamond Ave.

Rollover crash on Diamond Ave.
Rollover crash on Diamond Ave.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car was flipped over during a crash Thursday morning in Evansville.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. on Diamond Avenue, just west of Stringtown.

Our crew on scene could see one person with a neck brace being put into an ambulance.

We don’t know yet if anyone else was hurt. The driver of a work van involved in the crash doesn’t appear to be hurt.

Police say there are no fatalities.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois
Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.

Latest News

Agencies providing COVID test kits for Owensboro homeless
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Crews battle morning duplex fire in Henderson.
Crews battle morning duplex fire in Henderson
Human remains found in Daviess Co.
Human remains found in Daviess Co.