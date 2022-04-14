Birthday Club
Crews called to apartment fire on Evansville’s west side

Crews called to possible apartment fire on Evansville’s west side
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were busy on the west side of Evansville overnight.

They were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 2900 block of West Virginia Street.

That’s near North Barker Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in the downstairs middle apartment utility area, which let the fire travel to the upper apartments.

Investigators ruled the fire as an accidental electrical fire.

They say the apartment building was under major renovation.

A press release states that one person was living in a downstairs apartment.

The resident and his dog got out safely. However, officials say they will be displaced.

We’re checking in with officials at the fire department for more information on what happened.

